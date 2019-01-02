Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday declared that the test runs and inspection of India's first indigenously manufactured semi-high speed train - Train 18 has completed. The train, built by Integral Coach Factory (ICF) of Chennai to promote Make in India, is capable of running at a speed of 160 km per hour. Train 18 will start its commercial operation between New Delhi and Varanasi via Kanpur and Prayagraj and will cover the distance (800 km) within 8 hours.