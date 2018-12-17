Trailer of Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika' out tomorrow!

The trailer of the much-anticipated period drama titled 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' is all set to be released on Tuesday. The announcement was made by Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. "Trailer out tomorrow... New poster of #Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi... Stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead... Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut... 25 Jan 2019 release... #ManikarnikaTrailer," he tweeted. Recently, a poster from the film was unveiled by Taran Adarsh, introducing the first look of Jisshu Sengupta's character Raja Gangadhar Rao, who looks all kinds of royal standing in front of a throne sporting a traditional outfit, turban, sword in his hand, jewellery and a moustache. Recently, debutante Ankita Lokhande also shared her first look from the period drama on Instagram. The teaser of the film had released two months back and it opened with a voice-over by megastar Amitabh Bachchan who narrates the story of Queen Manikarnika's rebellion against the British. The teaser also boasted of extravagant sets and elaborate costumes, but it is leading lady Kangana Ranaut who stole the spotlight as a fierce fighter. Kangana's Manikarnika will transform as the people's queen who leads them in the face of adversity and suppression inflicted by the coloniser East India Company. The movie is based on the life of the warrior queen of Jhansi and her struggles. It also features Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope and Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkarbai. The film will hit the big screens on January 25, 2019.