Trailer of Arjun Kapoor-starrer movie 'India's Most Wanted' out

The official trailer of actor Arjun Kapoor's 'India's Most Wanted' was released on Thursday.The 150-second trailer gives the audience an insight into the role of Arjun Kapoor, who can be seen toiling hard to hunt down a terrorist being referred as 'India's Osama'.Kapoor shared the trailer on his Twitter handle. Earlier, the actor had shared the teaser of the film which piqued the curiosity of fans.The film, which is said to be based on true events, is about the five men who saved lives of a billion people by hunting down a terrorist. It is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and is scheduled to release on May 24.