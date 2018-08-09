TRAI chief R.S. Sharma re-appointed for two more years

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) The Centre has re-appointed Ram Sewak Sharma as Chairperson of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for a further period of two years.

According to an official information note issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Thursday, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Sharma's re-appointment for a further period from August 10 up to September 30, 2020.

"The ACC has approved the re-appointment of Ram Sewak Sharma as Chairperson, TRAI for a further period beyond August 10 up to September 30, 2020 i.e. the date on which he attains the age of 65 years or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the note read.

