Tragedy of Bihar: Mainstream Media Shying Away from Harsh Reality

If we ask, which north Indian state’s capital is called Garden City? Which is the poorest state of the country? Which state ranks 9th in receiving foreign tourists? Which state ranks last on the Human Index?

The answer to all these questions is Bihar.

Though poverty has undoubtedly decreased in the last 15 years, Bihar still lacks other developments. At a time when coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc in the country, there is just one doctor per 43,000 people in Bihar. Comparatively, this is much lesser than the national average.

Bihar’s Employment Rate

The figures for unemployment give you a clear picture of development in Bihar. There has been a double increase in unemployment compared to 2011-2012, in both urban and rural areas.

The growth rate of Bihar has witnessed a steady increase over the years. Its growth rate is 10.5 % which is more than the national average.

But there is one discrepancy here. The state with a population of 10 percent has only a 4 percent share in the economy of India.

Where Does Bihar Stand in the Human Development Index?

What is Bihar’s Per Capita Income?

