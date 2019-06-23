Trafficked woman rescued by Indian Embassy in Kuwait

Rehana Begum from Hyderabad, who was allegedly trafficked to Kuwait by an agent has been rescued, speaking to ANI, she said "Earlier an agent has approached me and offered a beautician job in Kuwait. After going there five months ago they employed me as house maid and started torturing me."She further added, "Finally I was rescued from Kuwait with the help of Indian embassy and returned back to India. I would like to thank Indian Embassy and central government for rescuing me from the hell." Cases of duping people on the pretext of offering jobs in Middle Eastern countries are on the rise.