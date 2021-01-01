Traffic Violations on New Year's Eve in Delhi: Cases Including Drunk Driving Much Lower Amid COVID-19 Restrictions & Night Curfew

Delhi, January 1: The traffic violations on New Year's Eve this year were much less as compared to the previous year. Delhi Police informed that the total vehicles towed were 221 and challans for unauthorised parking was 706. The case of drunken driving and dangerous driving were 26 and 174 respectively.

Keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi police imposed night curfew to stop the party revellers from gathering and violating the coronavirus norms. The traffic police of Delhi decided that no vehicle to be allowed to enter Connaught Place after 8 PM on December 31. Night Curfew in Delhi Ahead of New Year's Eve: No New Year 2021 Celebration Events to Take Place, No Gatherings at Public Places From 11 PM Today to 6 am on January 1; Check SOPs.

Traffic Violations on New Year's Eve was Much Less in 2020:

The traffic violations on New Year's Eve this year were much less as compared to the previous year. Total vehicles towed were 221 & challans for unauthorized parking 706. The cases of drunken driving & dangerous driving were 26 & 174 respectively: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

On Thursday, Delhi Disaster Management Authority imposed a night curfew in the national capital ahead of New Year's Eve. Not more than five persons are allowed to assemble at a public place, no new year celebration events to take place, no gatherings at public places permitted from 11 pm of December 31 to 6 am of January 1 and 11 pm of January 1 to 6 am of January 2.