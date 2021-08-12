Traffic in Red Fort Area To Remain Closed From 4 AM To 10 AM on Aug 13, 15

The Delhi Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory to ensure safe movements of vehicles in the national capital ahead of the Independence Day preparations and dress rehearsals scheduled for August 13. The advisory said that the traffic around Red Fort will remain closed for general traffic from 4 am to 10 am and only authorised vehicles will be allowed. The police department said that on the day of dress rehearsals and Independence Day, traffic restrictions will remain the same.

According to the advisory, for the general public, eight roads, including Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP flyover, will remain closed from 4 am to 10 am on both days. Alternative routes to the bus terminal, railway station, and hospitals near the venue of the Independence Day function will remain open.

Furthermore, the advisory said that buses to Jama Masjid, Red Fort, and Delhi main railway station will be diverted, and normal services will be restored after 10 am. Vehicles without parking labels have been advised to avoid Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, India Gate, Mandi House, Copernicus Marg, Sikandra Road, Mathura Road, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Subhash Marg, and the Ring Road between Nizamuddin Bridge and the ISBT bridge, and Outer Ring Road from IP Flyover bypass to ISBT through Salimgarh.

To cross Yamuna-Pushta Road-GT Road, the commuters will need to take alternative routes for north-south destinations from Connaught Place-Minto Road, Aurobindo Marg-Safdarjung Road, and Nizamuddin bridge. And for the east-west corridor, commuters have been advised to take alternative routes from Vikas Marg-DDU Marg, DND-NH24-Vikas Marg, and Boulevard Road-Baraf Khana.

