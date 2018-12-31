Traffic cops on Mumbai streets to ensure safe New Year's Eve

Traffic Police of Mumbai city deployed at P. D'Mello road in order to check alcohol levels of motorists. Several police personnel were posted on Mumbai's roads from 10pm on December 31 to 4am on January 1 to ensure no drink driving and road rage incidents as the city gears up to usher in the New Year. Excise department has given permission to serve alcohol in hotels till 5am on January 1. The police officers will pay special attention to some special places such as the Gateway of India and the Marine Drive Promenade, where people in large number gather to celebrate. The Mumbai police will also pay attention to ensure the safety and security of women and keep beaches and crowded areas safe during the celebrations.