Traditional 'Tandoor' tantalising taste buds since ages in Amritsar

The flavours of traditional food cooked in charcoal-fuelled 'tandoor' have been tantalising the taste buds of people since ages. The tandoor has been an intrinsic part of north Indian cooking since centuries. It is argued that the clay-oven came to India from Middle East, but some believe it was used even for cooking by people of ancient civilisations. Clay-oven makers, whose generations have been into the trade of making these ovens, said the art has been able to thrive even as modern cooking equipments are making into people's life. Almost every second restaurant has its own clay oven, which is used to prepare a wide array of traditional dishes.