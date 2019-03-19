Traders in Delhi burn Chinese goods on Holika Dahan in protest

To protest against China's veto on India's attempt to list Masood Azhar as global terrorist, the Delhi unit of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) burned Chinese goods in the Sadar Bazaar area on Tuesday. The Chinese goods were burned on the occasion of Holika Dahan style which signifies the burning of evil. "The way China has blocked attempts to list Masood Azhar as global terrorist, and supporting Pakistan which is propagating terrorism in India, we have burned holy of Chinese goods in Sadar Bazaar and 1500 other places in India. We are sending a message to China that it needs to do course correction or else the traders of this country would leave no stone unturned to pull out Chinese market in India," one of the traders told ANI.