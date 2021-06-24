Traders body seeks increase in frequency of Delhi Metro trains

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Delhi Metro authorities urging them to increase frequency of trains and have separate entry and exit points at stations to put an end to long queues of commuters.

The traders body said, in a meeting with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chief Mangu Singh, it has also suggested several measures to check the spread of the coronavirus.

It said shopkeepers as well as customers have been facing problems in reaching markets due to long queues outside Metro stations.

'All entry and exit points should remain open in big Metro stations such as Chandni Chowk, Kashmiri Gate, Lal Qila and Rajiv Chowk. The frequency of trains should be increased to ensure there are no long queues outside the stations. Also, in many Metro stations sanitisation machines are not working, they should be rectified,' CAIT chairman Brijesh Goyal said in a statement.

Due to the problems in the Metro many people are now taking out their cars to commute to their offices and shops, leading to traffic jams on roads, it noted.

Services of the Delhi Metro were resumed with 50 per cent capacity from June 7 as part of the second stage of the unlocking plan in the national capital.

Notably, the Metro had not been plying in the national capital from May 10 when the administration had tightened the lockdown in view of the surging COVID-19 cases.

However, according to Singh, DMRC is running an adequate number of trains making a total of 5,100 trips every day at a frequency of two-and-a-half to five minutes in all major Metro rail corridors.

Singh, according to the statement, noted that 50 per cent seating in trains and entry of passengers in a limited and controlled manner done to ensure social distancing has led to longer queues outside stations.

Goyal said, 'The Delhi Metro coach, which during normal days would accommodate 300 people during peak hours, is now made to have only 25 people onboard. As per the present rules and regulations, the capacity of Metro trains is within the bracket of 10-15 percent only.' 'Noida, Greater Noida and other places have allowed travellers to commute while standing in the metro, we have also appealed (to the authorities) to permit us for the same,' he added.