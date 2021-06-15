Traders' body chief warns of agitation if online business of MNCs not regulated

Mathura, Jun 15 (PTI) Newly-elected national president of Bhartiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal Ravi Kant Garg on Tuesday warned of adopting an agitational approach 'to save Indian trade from multinational companies'.

If the online business of multinational and foreign companies which is adversely affecting Indian trade is allowed to grow, then an agitational approach would be adopted, he said in a virtual interaction with mediapersons here.

He called on the traders to start agitation if nothing is done to regulate multinational companies.

Bhartiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal would play a vital role in making India self-reliant, the traders' body chief said.