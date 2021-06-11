Trade Margin for Oxygen Concentrators capped at 70 per cent

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The Trade Margin for Oxygen Concentrators has been capped at 70 per cent on the Price to Distributer (PTC) level by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

As per a statement from the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, the NPPA had issued a notification on June 3 regarding the same, following which 104 manufacturers and importers of Oxygen Concentrators submitted revised MRP for 252 products/brands.

"Downward revision in price up to 54 per cent has been reported in 70 products/brands, showing reduction in MRP up to Rs 54,337 per unit," the statement said, adding that 58 brands have reported price reduction up to 25 per cent and 11 brands between 26-50 per cent.

Out of 252 products/brands reported, 18 products/brands reported by the domestic manufacturers did not show any decline in prices. Thus, Trade Margin Rationalisation (TMR) for Oxygen Concentrators has resulted in ensuring consumer savings by eliminating unreasonable profit margins in imported products.

The revised MRP effective from June 9, on all the brands and specifications have been shared with the State Drug Controllers for strict monitoring and enforcement. (ANI)