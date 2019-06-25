Trade issues will be the agenda: EAM Jaishankar on US Secretary's visit

Ahead of first high-level visit of United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in India, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that trade issues between two countries will be in agenda of meeting definitely. While addressing a press conference in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, EAM Jaishankar said, "We have our interests and United States have their own, sometimes they converge and sometimes they don't. Diplomacy is about finding a common ground on these interests."