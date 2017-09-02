Trade integration between China, India is testimonial of trust between them: Senior Economist

Ahead of the commencement of BRICS summit, Senior Economist for a Spanish bank, Sumedh Devrokar, said trade integration between China and India is testimonial to trust between them, at the economic level. Devrokar is in Xiamen to attend BRICS summit to get an idea of how the five countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) are going ahead. BRICS is an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa and is an association of these countries.