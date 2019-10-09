Trade imbalance between China, India largely due to differences in industrial structures: Chinese Envoy

When asked by ANI as to how Beijing is planning to tackle the growing trade imbalance, Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong said, "With rising uncertainties in the external environment, China and India, as major emerging and developing countries should uphold free trade and jointly speak out against trade protectionism and unilateralism. The two sides can strengthen cooperation under the WTO framework, jointly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries and play their due roles in safeguarding the multilateral trading system and advancing the WTO reforms towards the right direction." Sun also said, "China has never pursued a trade surplus, and the trade imbalance between China and India is largely the result of differences in their industrial structures." "China has taken active measures to increase imports from India, including lowering tariffs on some Indian imports to China, sending purchasing delegations to India, and assisting in the export of Indian agricultural products and pharmaceuticals to China," he added.