Reflective of Farmers’ Anger: Punjab CM on Tractor Set Ablaze

"It shows what people are feeling... their anger. Farmers don't know who is going to buy (their produce from them,” Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh told NDTV, after a tractor was set on fire near India Gate in Delhi on Monday, 28 September, amid intensifying protests against the three farm laws.

Previously, according to NDTV, while holding a protest at the ancestral village of Bhagat Singh, the Punjab CM had said:

"“If it’s my tractor and I want to burn it... What is their problem?” "

Captain Singh, had also alleged that ISI (Pakistan's intelligence agency) is always looks for potential recruits. He then went on to say: “If you snatch food from somebody, won't they be angry? They become a target for ISI."

Singh, according to NDTV, further, said that passing the farm bills by the central government was “anti-national.”

Five people – all residents of Punjab – were detained in connection with the protest and the burning of the tractor, with legal action initiated, news agency ANI reported.

"Around 15-20 people gathered here and tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused and the tractor was also removed," the police was earlier quoted as saying.

The incident took place on Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s death anniversary. Tweeting about the incident, Youth Congress quoted Bhagat Singh and wrote:

"“If the deaf are to hear, the sound has to be very loud.”"What Is the Police Saying?

According to news agency IANS, a Delhi Police spokesperson said, "Today at around 7:15 am, 15-20 persons carrying a tractor in Tata 407 vehicle came to Rajpath, Man Singh Crossing."

Some, among them, thereby brought a tractor out of the truck and tried to set it on fire.

According to the Delhi Police spokesperson:

"“They claimed to be members of Youth Congress Punjab. Appropriate legal action has been taken. Five persons have been detained till now and one vehicle impounded. Affiliation of these persons is being verified.” "‘Congress’ Drama’: Javadekar

Delhi BJP media cell chief Neelkant Bakshi, has also, according to IANS, said that he will be filing an FIR against the Youth Congress workers.

A Facebook live video shared on the official page of the Punjab Youth Congress showed a group of people dropping the tractor from a truck near India Gate, before it is set on fire amid sloganeering.

Condemning the incident, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted, “This is Congress' drama. That's why people removed the Congress from power.”

