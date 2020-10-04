'Will Scrap Farm Laws If Party Comes to Power': Rahul Gandhi Attacks Govt in Punjab Rally

Speaking against the recently amended farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned the Centre over haste to implement the laws during the pandemic and said that the party will scrap the laws the day it comes to power.

“I give you guarantee that the day Congress party come to the power, we will scrap these three black laws and throw them in waste paper basket,” Rahul Gandhi said while speaking at a public meeting in Punjab’s Moga.

"If farmers are happy with these laws then why are they protesting across the nation? Why is every farmer in Punjab protesting?" the Congress leader asked.

The Congress MP will take part in a series of public meetings with farmers as a part of ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’. Punjab Congress said that Rahul Gandhi will be holding tractor rally at Nihal Singh Wala, Jagraon and Raikot on the first day of the protest yatra.

“PM says laws are being framed for farmers. If it's the case, why didn't you discuss openly in the House,” Rahul Gandhi added.

His visit to Punjab came a day after meeting family of Hathras victim who was raped and murdered. Referring to the incident, he said, “I was in UP where a daughter was killed. No action taken against those who killed her. Family whose daughter was killed is locked up in their house. DM and CM threatened them. Such is the situation in India. Nothing happens to criminal but action taken against victim.”

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, who was also present at the public meeting said, “As long as the (farm) laws passed in the Parliament are not amended to make the MSP (Minimum Support Price) compulsory, there is no use of their promises.”

Congress has been protesting against the law in Punjab since it was passed by the parliament. CM Amarinder Singh earlier organised sit-in protest against farm laws and said that the state government would approach the Supreme Court against the new farm laws.

Farmers across the country are protesting against three recently passed laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill- which led to national bandh last month where protestors and farmers block rail tracks and highways.