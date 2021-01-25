Tractor rally on Pakistan target; Congress' Kisan hypocrisy exposed | Top Headlines

Top Headlines of the Hour:

1) Ahead of the mega tractor rally planned by the protesting farmers on Republic Day, the Delhi Police have unearthed a massive controversial plot led by Pakistan.

2) Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, was allegedly heckled by protesting farmers after claiming that Khalistani elements have infiltrated the farmers' agitation.

3) Congress MP Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at RSS during his election campaign in Tamil Nadu, says ‘Knickerwallahs’ from Nagpur can’t decide future of this state’.

4) A war of words has broken out between AIMIM Chief Assauddin Owaisi and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar over Babri Masjid demolition case.

5) India and China held the ninth round of military talks after a gap of two and a half months that went on for 15 hours have finally concluded.

6) A cold wave has triggered the National Capital and the winter is set to return in Delhi.

Watch!