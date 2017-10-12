Track Asia Cup: India add two more golds to their tally on Day 2

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Indian cyclists continued their good show at the Track Asia Cup 2017 as they added two more golds, three silvers and as many bronze medals on the penultimate day of the event here in Cycling Velodrome at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here last evening.

Sahil Kumar opened India's tally with a Bronze on Day 2 when he finished in 1:06.645s in 1Km Time Trial event of Men Senior. Gold Medal was won by Malaysia's Muhammad Fadhil (1:04.028) and Silver gone to Kazakhstan's Abdul Aziz (1:05.858).

Team of Manjeet Singh, Dinesh Kumar, A. Bike Singh & Manohar Lal won first Gold for the day for India when they snatched Gold from Kazakhstan in Team Pursuit (Senior) event. They left behind the team of Kazakhstan to claim the first position. SAINCA added Bronze for the event.

In 3Km Individual pursuit of Men Junior Gold and Silver was awarded to India's Raju Bati (3:35.172s) & Anil Manglaw (3:41.888s) respectively. Anil pedalled the cycle with a speed of 50.192km/hr to claim Gold. SAINCA's Devkishan Sharan won Bronze with 3:42.373s. Kazakhstan & UAE was far behind and positioned 5th & 6th respectively.

Ashton Lambe of USA won the Gold Medal of 4Km Individual Pursuit in Senior category, he was too fast that he caught & crossed Uzbekistan rider (Silver Medal) and thus declared winner. Same happened in Bronze medal contest when Kazakhstan rider overlapped Indian cyclist Manjeet Singh and won Bronze.

Sonali Chanu and Amritha Reghunathan who recently upgraded to Seniors earned Silver and Bronze respectively in 3Km Individual pursuit. Indonesia's Ayustina Delia won Gold of the event.

In 2km Individual Pursuit event Junior Cyclist Megha Gugad won Silver for India with a timing of 2:43.711 with an average speed of 43.980km/hr. Vaishanvi Gabne added one more Bronze medal for India's another team SAINCA with 2:46.504s. Indonesia's Evanglina Liontin claimed Gold with a timing of 2:39.252s.

Mayur Pawar in Junior category also added one bronze in 1:07.869s in 1 Km Time Trial event while Terry Yudha of Indonesia earned Gold Medal with 1:06.083s. Silver Medal was grabbed by Ahmed Alhassan of Kazakhstan in 1:07.200s.

Onkar Singh, Secretary General Cycling Federation of India, said, "India is a growing nation in Cycling and in last 3-4 years, we upgraded well. 5 years ago, Indian cyclists were at 149th place in world Ranking but now Indian cyclist are winning the medals on International platform."

"Indian cyclists have the potential to win medals at Asian Championships & World Championships and I want to see the tricolour on these platforms", he added.

India are currently leading the medal tally with seven golds, seven silvers and three bronze. (ANI)