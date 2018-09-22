Track Asia Cup 2018: India heads towards champion title on Day 2

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) The second day of the Track Asia Cup 2018 witnessed exuberant performances at the Velodrome, with the finals of eight events taking place on Saturday.

After the first day, when India could only get a marginal lead above the Indonesian team presented an exciting show of talent, the hosts took significant steps towards the championship and earned 1 Gold and 2 Silver medals on Saturday.

In Men Junior 3 km Individual Pursuit final, India's Bilal Ahmed secured silver with a timing of 3:28.903 seconds, this was his second silver of Track Asia Cup.

A big surprise came of the day when Junior Cyclist E. Chaoba Devi won over India's favourite Nayana Rajesh P in Women Elite 3 km Individual Pursuit finals. Subarna Barma from Bangladesh won the bronze in this event.

In the Women Junior 2 km individual pursuit, India's Swasti Singh won the gold medal with a timing of 2:41.123 seconds and an average speed of 89.37 km per hour.

In Men Elite Scratch Race of 15 kms, Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn and Patompob Phonarjthan from Thailand won gold and silver medals respectively, while Ryan James from Netherlands won the bronze.

The Men Elite 4 km Individual Pursuit final saw Hong Kong's Siu Woi winning the gold. While Ryan James of Netherlands grabbed silver, his second medal of the day, Yuttana Mano of Thailand got Bronze.

