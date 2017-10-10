Track Asia Cup 2017: India win five gold on the opening day

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): India Junior's brought cheers to the hosts' camp by winning nine medals including five golds on the opening day of the Track Asia Cup at the IG Stadium Complex Velodrome here on Tuesday.

Eight final events were held today and India won gold in five of the events.

Ashwin Patil opened India's campaign by winning a gold medal in the 15 km Point Race event in the Junior Men category with 29 points by securing five points each in the first four sprints.

His teammate Naman Kapil won silver with 29 points followed by Hassan of Saudi Arabia who secured bronze at the event with 21 points.

Team of Sushikala Agashe and Mayuri added another medal to India's tally by winning gold at Team Sprint event of Junior Women category with 37.000s ahead of India's another team SAINCA where Joyshree and Vaishnavi clocked 39.544s to secure Silver.

Although, today's limelight was stolen by Sushikala Agashe, she showed her supremacy in 500m Time Trial event and added gold to account with 37.702s with average speed was 47.743km/hr.

A National record was also set by men team of Sahil Kumar, Ranjit Singh and Apollonius when they clocked 47.399s (better than Asian Games gold medal time) in Team Sprint event and won another gold for the country.

Saudi Arabia was far behind to catch them and had to satisfy with silver (49.248s).

Favourite Deborah failed to convert the colour of medal this year again in Women Elite event of 500m Race Distance and managed silver medal with 36.083 seconds, after losing to China's Yufang Guo who completed in 35.071 seconds.

Deborah also lost gold of Team Sprint event and secured silver with Aleena Reji with a timing of 35.404 while team of Chaorul Song and Shanju Bao of China won gold in 34.073. Bronze went to the Indonesian team with 35.938s.

India's Men Junior Team of JK Ashwin, Mayur Pawar and Abhishek Kashid won gold with 47.397s in Team Sprint event followed by Saudi Arabia who secured silver medal with 51.522.

Another silver came in Men Junior Team Pursuit (4km) event (4:38.632s). Saudi Arabia won gold of this event (4:38.220s) while SAINCA won bronze.

After day one of Track Asia Cup 2017, delighted Coach RK Sharma said, "when your athletes start winning medals then every coach's heart says "Ye dil maange more". I'm happy with the commendable show of our athletes and in 2018 Asian Games I'm confident that our athletes will surely win medals." (ANI)