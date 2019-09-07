"The toy landed in Mumbai", Pakistan's science minister reacts after ISRO loses connections

Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan's minister for science and technology, sent out a series of tweets early on Saturday after India's Isro space agency lost contact with its Vikram lander. Vikram was on its descent to the moon when the agency lost contact with it just 2.1km before it reached the lunar surface. "Please sleep. The toy landed in Mumbai instead of landing on the moon," Chaudhry said in one of his tweets.