Toxic smog envelops Delhi

Residents in New Delhi woke up to dense smog on Sunday with pollution levels touching "hazardous" levels, triggering warnings that even healthy people were at risk of respiratory problems. Beginning in October, burning of stubble farmland around Delhi, along with vehicle and industrial emissions, and the lighting of firecrackers during Hindu festivals, combined to create a toxic haze that can hang over the city for months. A thick layer of smog blanketed Indian presidential palace and other parts of Delhi. Delhi's air is among the worst in the world, although many in the city of more than 20 million are unable, or unwilling, to protect themselves from the cocktail of gases and particles. Heavy and medium goods trucks have been banned till November 11 in the city to tackle the worsening pollution levels. Water sprinklers were also pressed into service to combat smog and dust. India's problems with smog extend far beyond Delhi - the nation of 1.3 billion has 14 out of the 15 most polluted cities in the world, according to the World Health Organisation.