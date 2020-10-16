In Town Hall, Biden Addresses COVID, LGBTQ Rights, Tax Cuts & More

Speaking at the town hall at the National Constitution Centre in Philadelphia on Thursday night, 15 October (ET), former Vice President Joe Biden addressed several issues pertinent to the US as he answered questions from voters ahead of the US Presidential elections in November.

The town hall, moderated by the ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos, was scheduled after US President Donald Trump declined to participate in the second debate after the Commission on Presidential Debates directed it to be held virtually, following Trump testing positive for coronavirus. The debate had been scheduled for Thursday night as well.

According to The New York Times, Biden’s town hall comprised of nearly 20 voters from across Pennsylvania, of varying political views, who were present to ask him questions.

Meanwhile, Trump held his own NBC News town hall at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami simultaneously, competing with the Biden event.

On the COVID-19 Response & Vaccine

Answering a question from a voter on how he would have handled the coronavirus pandemic, Biden advocated masks, shutdown regulations and economic stimulus.

Slamming Trump for his handling of pandemic, Biden said that the president had been informed of the severity of the virus and had even acknowledged to journalist Bob Woodward as early as February that coronavirus was “more deadly than even your strenuous flus”, adding that he would have taken a more robust approach.

He mentioned instances where Trump himself or Trump’s campaign had said things that were not true, pointing out that the administration had said that COVID-19 would go away by Easter or be destroyed by the summer heat.

Talking about how he would have done things differently, Biden said his administration would have followed the pandemic plan laid out by Barack Obama’s administration and that he would have sent Americans to China to learn more about the virus.

Biden also provided the impression that he would try to keep businesses, especially the ‘Mom and Pop’ stores, open after ensuring enhanced cleaning and safety measures.

Biden stated that since he did not have the power to do this as president, he would encourage governors to mandate masks in their states.

Later, responding to a question by an undecided voter on the topic of vaccines against COVID-19, Biden said he would not hesitate to take a vaccine if the scientific community vouches for its safety and effectiveness.

Further, while he said that he would not make it mandatory for others to take the vaccine, pointing out that he would not have the power to do so as president, he stressed the importance of a vaccine and said he would press the requisite authorities to pursue a mass vaccination plan.

“It depends on the state of the nature of the vaccine when it comes out and how it’s being distributed,” Biden said, responding on whether he would pressure others into taking the vaccine.

The Democratic nominee also used the opportunity to remind people about Trump’s claims on treatments against COVID-19, such as injecting bleach into one’s arm. Biden also said saying that strict lockdowns would not be necessary if mask-wearing was made mandatory, stressing their use as key to allowing the economy to remain open in the months ahead.

Tax Cuts on Wealthy

Responding to a question on tax cuts, Biden said that his pledge to do away with the tax cuts enacted by Trump was directed towards the wealthy and not the middle class. The former Vice President said that he would preserve the tax cuts for the middle class but said he would repeal the bulk of those that went to the wealthy.

“When I said the Trump tax cuts, about $1.3 trillion of the $2 trillion in his tax cuts went to the top one tenth of 1 percent,” Biden said. “That’s what I’m talking about eliminating. Not all the tax cuts that are out there.”

Biden also implied that the change would take place mostly with respect to corporate tax, saying that if the corporate tax were raised back to 28 percent, it would be possible to raise over $1 trillion.

"“If you made sure that people making over 400 grand paid what they did in the Bush administration. It goes up to… another $92 billion. So, you can raise a lot of money to be able to invest in things that can make your life easier.”" - Joe Biden

