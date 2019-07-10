Tourists turn hill station into a dump yard, leave tonnes of waste behind
Tourists destination Manali has been turned into a dump yard due to tonnes of waste left behind by tourists. Thousands of tourists visit every year to one of the top destinations in India. However, the destination has been turned into a junk pile due to the waste left behind by visitors over years. The majority of garbage comprises of plastic waste affecting the environment. Municipal council has sent plastic waste to cement plant for destruction however; the site has been clogged with garbage by now.