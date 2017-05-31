Tourists flock to Kashmir as temperature rises in other parts of country

Beautiful mountains, mind-boggling snow-covered peaks and rich traditional culture define the Kashmir valley's natural beauties and it attracts thousands of tourists from around the world. As the temperature continues to soar in other parts of India, the pleasant weather in the Kashmir valley has been attracting tourists in large numbers. Hundreds of tourists are thronging to Sonamarg, Pahalgam and Gulmarg for soothing and pleasant weather.Tourists said that the perfect time to visit the valley is summer to avoid scorching heat.