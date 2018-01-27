Tourists enjoy ski-rides in Gulmarg

With the growing popularity of adventure tourism in India, winter snow sports have become a hot tourist attraction in the country. When it comes to winter snow sports Gulmarg is one of the most preferred places for the tourists as they get varieties of winter sports there. Gulmarg is considered as the best ski resort due to its different slopes and tracks. Slopes of this beautiful destination looked like white carpets that are used for sledge riding. Tourists from all over the world, who seek a dose of adrenaline, come to Gulmarg. As skiing remains as an unfamiliar sport in India, Gulmarg proves to be one of the best options for experiencing such a winter activity. Tourists enjoy different kind of activities including gondola cable car riding, skiing and sledge riding.