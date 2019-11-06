Tourism connects people of India, Vietnam: Vietnamese Envoy

Pham Sanh Chau, Ambassador of Vietnam to India in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala ahead of Global Investors Meet stated that tourism connects India and Vietnam. Speaking to ANI, Phan Sanh Chau said, "We are strongly motivated to come to this place because we believe this is a beautiful place and we should explore the opportunity to promote tourism. Tourism came from India and started spreading to Vietnam, so it is tourism and monastery that bond the people of India and Vietnam together." The Investor Meet will start from November 07 in Dharamshala and will conclude on November 08. It is being organised to attract foreign investment and create employment opportunities in the state.