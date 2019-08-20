Tough situation, but good talks: Trump tweets after talks with PM Modi and Imran Khan
Describing the situation in Kashmir as tough, the US President Donald Trump has urged India and Pakistan to work towards reducing tensions in the region. On calls to his good friends Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan, US President Donald Trump tweeted, Spoke to my two good friends, Prime Minister Modi of India, and Prime Minister Khan of Pakistan, regarding trade, strategic partnerships and, most importantly, for India and Pakistan to work towards reducing tensions in Kashmir.