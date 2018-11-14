Tough to become a standout Kabaddi player in India: Fazel

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) In no time he has become one of the latest posterboys in Indias cash-rich Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) but U Mumba skipper Fazel Atrachali, the Iranian defender, feels it is a tough task to become a standout player in a country like India, the powerhouse of this game for several years.

Fazel, who has led his Mumbai-based team to become one of the strongest contenders of this year's title, shared his experiences with an exclusive chat with IANS.

"It is always difficult to become a star in a country like India as it produces a number of great and skilfull players. Here, one must perform very well to make your team believe in you," opined the Iranian.

"India has a bunch of talented players and so, it is always a challenge to perform here," added Fazel, whose side is currently leading the charts in zone A of the league.

Fazel had become the costliest purchase in this year's PKL auction as U Mumba pocketed him for a whopping Rs 1 crore but the Iranian believes his game is more important than money.

"I don't think about money at all. It is for just three months. I want to play like this for next five-six years more so I focus on future and try to get better every day," Fazel explained.

The Iranian may be leading a completely new team in the ongoing season but feels it is the challenge that he enjoys the most.

"I like to play with a new team, with young players," he said besides explaining the reason behind it.

"They (young players) never play for themselves, these players play for the team which I like the most and I like such a challenge to lead them."

Sharing his PKL experience so far, Fazal expressed: "What I have learnt is that one must play with both his mind and body. Both must work together for you."

"Also, if I think just about myself that I am a great player, it will not work at all. All players should come as a unit and stick to the team's strategy and plan. Only then your team could win," he pointed out.

Fazel, however does not subscribe to the general view that being a defender and skipper together is an added advantage in kabaddi, since a defender is on the mat till the last moment.

"No, it is not like that. Kabaddi is all about both your raiders and defenders," the 26-year-old said.

"It is not just your raiders are performing or just your defenders, both have to work together only then it is an advantage. It is never about the one side, the whole team needs to click together on every occasion," Fazel concluded.

