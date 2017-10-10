Touching tribute to music legend Kishori Amonkar

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The exquisitely lit lawns of the India International Centre here resounded with classical ragas rendered with both flair and fidelity by young vocalist Nandini Bedekar in a touching tribute to the life and times of her Guru, the legendary Kishori Amonkar.

Ganasaraswati Kishori Amonkar, who passed away in April this year at the age of 84, was one of the towering figures of the Jaipur-Atrauli Gharana; but she transcended the conventional framework of gharanas evoking various feelings or 'bhaavas' within the ragas in her renditions.

Bedekar picked up the finer aspects of the Jaipur-Atrauli Gharana through her tutelage under Amonkar as per the "guru-shishya" tradition, often accompanying her on the tanpura during concerts.

The concert on Monday evening, organised by the Raza Foundation as part of the IIC's ongoing Festival of the Arts, was a befitting homage to this tradition.

The audience witnessed the young, promising vocalist render Raag Puriya Dhanshree in a meditative state at dusk with the tanpura resting over her shoulder.

"The tribute was a reminder that musicians like Kishori Amonkar will remain immortal because of their body of work and disciples like Nandini Bedekar are tasked with carrying forward that legacy," the organiser, Raza Foundation said in a statement.

Bedekar was ably accompanied by Vinod Lele of the Benaras Gharana on the tabla and Vinay Mishra on the harmonium.

