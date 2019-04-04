In touch with US over Iranian oil waiver: MEA

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) The government on Thursday said that it is in touch with the United States over exemption for buying oil from Iran to see that its energy needs are taken care of beyond May 4 this year when the US waiver ends.

"We have been engaging with the US since the first waiver came. The waiver lapses on May 4 this year. Let's wait and see what happens. But the important thing is that we will continue our engagement to see if we are taking care of our energy needs," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesman Raveesh Kumar said.

"The important thing is that the engagement should continue and which is continuing between India and the US," he added.

The Donald Trump administration in November last year has re-imposed the sanctions on Iran after it pulled out of a 2015 treaty aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Washington granted exemptions to eight countries including India to continue importing oil from Iran till May 4.

