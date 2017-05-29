    Totti farewell: This starting 11 of one-club players can defeat any fantasy football side

    Sayantan Maitra
    Loyalty comes very rare in this age. In football, with the influx of money in the coffers of the biggest European clubs in this 21st century, loyalty, for one, comes at a price. Legendary one-club footballers like Rogerio Ceni (Sao Paulo) and Francesco Totti (AS Roma) can stay assured that not many can take their position in that loyalist list, in recent times.

    A tearful farewell was bid to undoubtedly the greatest product in the history of Italian club Roma, Totti, on Sunday May 28. The 40-year-old appeared in a total of 786 appearances for Roma between 1992 and 2017, a club record.

    "I grew up playing for Roma and I want to die playing for Roma," remained one of those famous quotes by Totti.

    Even Gianluigi Buffon, who is also a legend playing for Juventus, one of AS Roma's arch-rivals, mentioned of Totti: "Some of his goals against me were so wonderful that I would have been ruining a masterpiece had I managed to save them."

    Rogerio Ceni, Totti and Ryan Giggs (Manchester United) make it to the list of those special one-club wonders who enjoy an unrivalled position in an unrivalled list of loyalty in football.

    We have compiled 11 of the greatest one-club footballers -- both active and retired -- who form an elite starting XI of their own, capable enough to come out strong against any fantasy football side of today.

    We very well wanted to include Buffon in the list, but he started out playing for Parma.

    Watch out for the unimaginable defence!

    Formation: 4-3-2-1.

    Goalkeeper: Rogerio Ceni

    Status: Retired player

    Age: 44

    Club: Sao Paulo

    Duration: 1992-2015 (senior career)

    Total appearances: 1257

    Country: Brazil

    Right back: Philipp Lahm

    Status: Retired player

    Age: 33

    Club: Bayern Munich

    Duration: 2002-2017 (senior career)

    Total appearances: 652

    Country: Germany

    Right Central defender: Carles Puyol

    Status: Retired player

    Age: 39

    Club: FC Barcelona

    Duration: 1999-2014 (senior career)

    Total appearances: 589

    Country: Spain

    Left central defender: John Terry

    View photos

    Status: Active player

    Age: 36

    Club: Chelsea FC

    Duration: 1998-2017 (senior career)

    Total appearances: 691

    Country: England

    Left back: Paolo Maldini

    Status: Retired player

    Age: 48

    Club: FC Barcelona

    Duration: 1985-2009 (senior career)

    Total appearances: 904

    Country: Italy

    Right central midfielder: Paul Scholes

    Status: Retired player

    Age: 42

    Club: Manchester United

    Duration: 1993-2013 (senior career)

    Total appearances: 702

    Country: England

    Left central midfielder: Xavi Hernandez

    Let's just presume Xavi's move to Qatari side Al Sadd in 2015 was just a marketing gimmick

    Status: Active player

    Age: 37

    Club: FC Barcelona

    Duration: 1998-2015 (senior career)

    Total appearances: 743

    Country: Spain

    Central midfielder: Steven Gerrard

    Status: Retired player

    Age: 36

    Club: Liverpool FC

    Duration: 1998-2015 (senior career)

    Total appearances: 701

    Country: England

    Right attacking midfielder: Lionel Messi

    We are just assuming the little magician finishing his decorated career at FC Barcelona

    Status: Active player

    Age: 29

    Club: FC Barcelona

    Duration: 2004-present (senior career)

    Total appearances: 585 (as on May 29)

    Country: Argentina

    Left attacking midfielder: Andres Iniesta

    Yet again, an assumption

    Status: Active player

    Age: 33

    Club: FC Barcelona

    Duration: 2002-present (senior career)

    Total appearances: 624 (as on May 29)

    Country: Spain

    Centre-forward: Francesco Totti

    Status: Retired player

    Age: 40

    Club: AS Roma

    Duration: 1992-2017 (senior career)

    Total appearances: 785

    Country: Italy

