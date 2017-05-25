Totti confirms his last Roma match on Sunday

Rome, May 25 (IANS) AS Roma's long-serving captain Francesco Totti revealed on Thursday that the Serie A game against Genoa on May 28 is set to be his last match as a footballer with the Italian capital club.

After 25 seasons and 307 goals with Roma, the 40-year-old said he is hanging up his boots, although he has not yet confirmed whether this means his final retirement from football, reports Efe.

"Roma-Genoa, Sunday May 28, 2017, the last time I can wear Roma's jersey," Totti said in a message posted on his Facebook account.

The forward spoke for the first time on his future, after several months of speculation about his eventual departure from Roma.

"I can't tell you in a few words how much these colours meant, mean and will always mean to me," he emphasised.

Totti added that his love for football "never fades" because it is a passion. "It's so deep I can't imagine not fuelling it any longer. Ever," he acknowledged and said he is ready for "a new challenge".

The 2006 World Cup winner's contract expires in June and can be automatically renewed to be a Roma director in the next six years.

Ahead of the Serie A final match on May 28, Roma are currently in second place with 84 points, just one point ahead of third-placed Napoli.

Juventus claimed the title of Serie A on May 21 after defeating Crotone 3-0.

--IANS

pur/vt