Tottenham vs Real Madrid Champions League Live Streaming: Get Tottenham vs Real Madrid, UCL Match Live Stream And Telecast Details

New Delhi: Tottenham hosts defending champions Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League group stage match on Thursday and both the teams will hope to finish in first place in Group H. The Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid will be played on Thursday, November 2 and the game will start at 1:15 AM (IST).

The Champions League, Group H match between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid will be broadcast live on Sony Six in India, while the live streaming of the match will be available on Ten Network. The game will take place at the Wembley Stadium.

In their last Champions League match, Tottenham secured an away draw at Real Madrid in a thrilling match. The English premier league side sit atop Group H with seven points from wins over APOEL and Dortmund, and a draw against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

On the other hand, Real Madrid have also secured seven points in the Champions League, but they suffered a bad league loss to Girona 2-1 on Sunday. Meanwhile, Tottenham will also enter the match on the back of a loss, as they lost to Manchester United on Saturday in their EPL clash. Both the teams will be desperate to register the win in their latest clash as it promises to be an exciting game.