Tottenham striker Kane to play in Real Madrid clash

London, Oct 31 (IANS) Tottenham striker Harry Kane is expected to take part in the upcoming Champions League match against Real Madrid, the English football club's manager said on Tuesday.

On October 22, the 24-year-old sustained a strain to his hamstring during his club's 4-1 win over Liverpool, forcing him to be replaced in the 85th minute, reports Efe.

"It may be possible he (Kane) can play tomorrow. He trained today but it is important we make the right decision," coach Mauricio Pochettino said during a press conference.

Kane, who is Tottenham's top scorer this season, missed Saturday's match against Manchester United, in which his side lost 0-1.

The Spurs will take on Real Madrid at the Wembley stadium in London on Wednesday evening.

The London-club held Madrid to a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Bernabeu.

