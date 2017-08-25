Tottenham star Wanyama withdraws from Kenya squad

Nairobi, Aug 25 (IANS) Kenya will be without their captain and Tottenham Hotspur star Victor Wanyama for their three international friendlies next week.

Wanyama withdrew from the squad that will play Mozambique, Togo and Mauritania as he struggles to recover fully from a niggling ankle injury, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Kenyan captain played the full 90 minutes for Tottenham in their defeat to reigning English Premier League (EPL) champions Chelsea at Wembley last weekend having featured for only 10 minutes during their 2-0 victory at Newcastle United FC in the opening fixture of the season.

Wanyama was included in the 15-man foreign based squad announced by Kenya head coach Stanley Okumbi on Tuesday but it is understood he will turn down his latest call-up to focus on regaining his match fitness after a poor pre-season.

Without his influential captain, Okumbi has many options in midfield from his preliminary squad of 51.

At the same time, former first choice goalkeeper Arnold Origi, who was recalled to the side by Okumbi, is doubtful having acquired Norwegian citizenship.

Origi, who plays for Lillestrom SK, last featured for Kenya 17 months ago in their opening 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier before being frozen out of the squad under a cloud of controversy.

In his absence, his application for Norwegian citizenship sailed through and the goalkeeper is expected to issue a statement clarifying his status after Okumbi called him up for the Kenyan team.

His cousin Divock Origi plays as a striker for EPL giants Liverpool FC having declared for Belgium where he was born to retired Kenyan international forward Mike Origi Okoth.

Kenya is scheduled to play the three friendlies during the FIFA International week from next August 29 to September 4 in Morocco.

--IANS

ajb/vm