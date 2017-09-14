Tottenham played like adults, says Alderweireld

London, Sep 14 (IANS) English Premier League (EPL) club Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld on Thursday hailed his side's performance against Borussia Dortmund saying they 'played like adults' in their opening fixture of the Champions League at the Wembley here.

"We didn't play like children, we played like adults," the Belgian was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

The London club defeated the Bundesliga side 3-1 here on Wednesday night. Opening goal from Son Heung-Mi followed by a brace from coach Mauricio Pochettino's star striker Harry Kane helped Tottenham Hotspur seal a comfortable victory.

The lone strike for the away side was scored by Ukrainian forward Andriy Yarmolenko.

Alderweireld confessed the club felt the pressure in the beginning and said they fought hard and improvised on themselves to clinch victory.

"It was not going our way but we fought, we kept compact and we tried to be dangerous when we came out. We did that in the first half and the second half was better. We have learned quick and we have to learn quick. It's a good step from last season and a good start.

"When it doesn't go our way, because we want to press and sometimes we are a little bit late, we (have to) just stay compact to get through it. And when we got the ball, we tried to be dangerous. That's a big plus from last season. They had a lot of possession but we defended very well. We did not give a lot of chances away. In the second half Dortmund got more tired and we should have scored more."

The 28-year-old has made 71 appearances for Totteham Hotspur since 2015.

--IANS

sam/dg