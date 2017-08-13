Tottenham kick off EPL season with 2-0 win over Newcastle

London, Aug 13 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur FC successfully kicked off their English Premier League (EPL) football season with a 2-0 away victory over 10-man Newcastle United at the St James' Park Stadium on Sunday.

Both Tottenham and hosts Newcastle failed to open the scoring in the first half. But Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey was sent off just three minutes from the beginning of the second half after a clash with Tottenham's Dele Alli to give advantage to the tourists.

Alli opened scoring in the 61st minutes for Tottenham, which last season had finished runners-up in the EPL, reports Efe.

Ben Davies scored the second goal just nine minutes later to secure the first victory for Tottenham.

After this away victory, Tottenham are provisionally in the third position in the EPL table with three points, while Newcastle are in the penultimate place with none.

--IANS

