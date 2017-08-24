Tottenham complete signing of Colombian defender Davinson

London, Aug 24 (IANS) Capital football club Tottenham Hotspur has completed the signing of Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez, subject to receipt of his work permit later this week.

"The 21-year-old has completed his medical and remaining paperwork on Wednesday and will wear the number six shirt," Tottenham said on their website on Wednesday.

Tottenham paid AFC Ajax 40 million euros ($47 million) which can go up to 42 million euros ($49.4 million) including bonuses to buy Davinson.

It is the highest ever outgoing transfer for Ajax. The previous record was for Poland international striker Arkadiusz Milik, who joined Italian Serie A club Napoli last year for 32 million euros ($37.63 million).

Davinson was a key player in the Ajax side that reached the Europa League final last season.

--IANS

pur/bg