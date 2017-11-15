Tottenham aiming for win against Arsenal: Vertonghen

London, Nov 15 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen on Wednesday said his club is going to settle for nothing less than a victory against Arsenal in the English Premier League (EPL) tie on Saturday.

After 11 matches in the EPL, Tottenham are in the third spot with 23 points wile Arsenal sit sixth with 19.

"I can't recall I've won at the Emirates so that's what we're going for this weekend," the Belgian national was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"Obviously we're doing well with Spurs, Arsenal as well, and it will be a good game.They are always good games, always positive games, always respect between us, two positive sides who make good games," Vertonghen said.

The 30-year-old who is struggling with a minor ankle injury for the last couple of weeks said he is fit for the London derby.

"Yeah, nothing to worry about. I've been struggling for two weeks with it and that's why I didn't play against West Ham in the Carabao Cup but all good, I feel very good today, I am ready for the weekend," Vertonghen said.

