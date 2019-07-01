Total Solar Eclipse of July 2, 2019: Here's the List of Countries From Where the Celestial Event Will be Visible

A total solar eclipse will be visible in the sky on July 2. Various countries around the world will be able to witness the event. The total eclipse will be best visible from countries like Chile and Argentina, but partial eclipsing will be seen in Ecuador, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Peru.

July 2 will witness a total solar eclipse as the Sun is scheduled to disappear behind the Moon. It will be the first of a kind eclipse in two years and will peak around 8:24 pm BST (7:24 pm UTC). According to NASA, the totality will last for around four minutes and 33 seconds, making it almost twice as long as the 2017 eclipse. It will not be visible from the British Isles or most parts of the Northern Hemisphere. Major parts of South America will be to witness it. The total eclipse will be best visible from countries like Chile and Argentina, but partial eclipsing will be seen in Ecuador, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Peru. Some part of Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela and Panama will also be able to witness it.

During a solar eclipse, the moon casts a shadow onto Earth as it crosses paths with the sun. During which, the moon can move partially or totally in front of the sun. Talking about the celestial event, NASA said, "During a solar eclipse, the moon casts a shadow onto Earth." Total Solar Eclipse 2019: Know Date, Time, Places Where Celestial Event Will be Visible and How to Watch Surya Grahan Occurring in July.

The space organisation said, "The eclipse begins over the Pacific Ocean and the lunar shadow enters South America near La Serena, Chile at 3.22 pm EDT (3.22pm CLT). Totality begins in La Serena at 4.38pm EDT (4.38 pm CLT). The total eclipse will end near Chascomús, Buenos Aires, Argentina at 4.44pm EDT (5.44pm ART), not long before sunset at 5.24pm EDT (6.24pm ART)."

They added, "Outside this path, a partial solar eclipse will be visible in the rest of Chile and Argentina as well as Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and parts of Colombia, Brazil, Venezuela and Panama." The next solar eclipse visible over South America will appear on December 14, 2020. Prior to which, an annular eclipse of the Sun will be visible on December 26 this year that will be visible over parts of central Asia, Africa and Australia.