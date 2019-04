Election Commission held a press conference today in Delhi after the conclusion of first phase of Lok Sabha elections. Dilip Sharma, Director General of Election Commission of India said, "The total seizures in 2019 Election so far, till 6 pm, is Rs 2426 crore - cash Rs 607 crore, liquor worth Rs 198 crore, drug and narcotics worth Rs 1091 crore, precious metals worth Rs 486 crore, freebies and other items worth Rs 48 crore."