'Total Dhamaal' scores a century, mints Rs 106.32 crore

The multi-starrer 'Total Dhamaal', despite opening to mixed response and being a non-holiday release, cruised past the Rs 100 crore marks in the second week of its release. The family entertainer has made a total of Rs 106.32 crore. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the box office collection of the film. He wrote, "#TotalDhamaal crosses ? 100 cr... Biz jumps on [second] Sat... Mass circuits [excellent] and metros [good] collectively contribute to the growth... Will score higher numbers today [second Sun]... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr. Total: ? 106.32 cr. India biz". The film hit theatres on February 22 and minted a whooping Rs. 62.40 in its first weekend. 'Total Dhamaal' is the third film in the 'Dhamaal' franchise and has already become the highest-grossing film in the series. The Indra Kumar directorial features Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Boman Irani, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Lever. 'Total Dhamaal' also brings back the magical duo of Anil and Madhuri after a hiatus of 19 years and the fans can't get enough of them. The film became the second highest opener of the year after Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gully Boy'. In the wake of the recent Pulwama terror attack, the film did not release in Pakistan. The makers of the film took the decision and Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter handle to share the news. The cast and crew of 'Total Dhamaal' also donated Rs. 50 lakh to the families to the CRPF personnel, who lost their lives in the ghastly terror attack.