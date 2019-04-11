Total 15 incidents of EVMs damage reported on 1st phase of LS polls: EC

After the completion of the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha polls, total 15 incidents of damage of EVMs were reported today. Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain informed the number of incidents during Election Commission of India's press conference. "There have been 15 cases where EVMs have been damaged by miscreants or others. Six incidents in Andhra Pradesh, five in Arunachal Pradesh, one in Bihar, two in Manipur and one in West Bengal. Legal action is being taken on that and exact detail on the damages isn't known yet," said DEC Sudeep Jain.