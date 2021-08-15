Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev Beats Reilly Opelka In Toronto

TORONTO: Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia won the National Bank Open on Sunday for his third victory of the year and 12th overall, beating 6-foot-11 American qualifier Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-3.

The 25-year-old Medvedev, ranked second in the world, also won this year in Mallorca and Marseille. He saved all four of his break points and won 73% of his service points.

The six-foot-11 Opelka was playing his first ATP Masters 1000 final. The 23-year-old is ranked No. 32 in the world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

