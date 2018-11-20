Top Rank signs boxing star Vijender

Los Angles, Nov 20 (IANS) India's professional boxer Vijender Singh has signed a multi-year agreement with Top Rank, Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum announced on Tuesday.

The 2008 Olympic bronze medallist, and current unbeaten super middleweight Vijender, who has fought all but one of his professional bouts in India and England, will make his debut under the Top Rank banner in early 2019, according to a statement.

"Top Rank is very excited to enter into a contract with Vijender," Bob Arum said.

"We intend to make him a big star in the United States and look forward to him participating in major events in India, where he is already a major superstar," he added.

Commenting on the development, Vijender said. "I am really excited to be on board with Bob Arum and Top Rank. I have always wanted to work with someone who is the best in the business, and I know Top Rank has been the driving force behind boxing's biggest superstars, including Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather, and Miguel Cotto."

"I am eagerly waiting a date for my U.S. debut to take on the world and keep the Indian flag on the world boxing map fluttering high.

Neerav Tomar, Promoter of IOS Boxing Promotions said: "We at IOS are thrilled to be signing with the top boxing promoter in the world today, Bob Arum," said Neerav Tomar.

The 33-year-old boxer turned pro in 2015 following an extensive amateur career that made him a mainstream celebrity in India.

He represented his homeland as a light welterweight at the 2004 Olympics in Athens. Four years later, at the Beijing Olympics and fighting as a middleweight, Vijender captured a bronze medal to become India's first Olympic boxing medallist.

During the 2008 Olympics, he defeated Badou Jack, a current light heavyweight contender and former two-weight world champion.

Singh went on to capture bronze at the 2009 World Championships (where he defeated current top middleweight contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko), gold at the 2010 Asian Games, and qualified for the 2012 Olympics.

As a professional, he's captured WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental super middleweight honours. He last fought on December 23, 2017, scoring a shutout 10-round decision against tough Ghanaian Ernest Amuzu at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

--IANS

gau/bg