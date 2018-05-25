Top Indian cricketers likely to feature in 100-ball meet: Report

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Top Indian cricketers including skipper Virat Kohli and his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni are likely to get the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) nod to feature in a 100 ball-cricket tournament, slated to be held in in England in 2020.

According to a report in the dailymail.co.uk, the BCCI, which doesn't allow its players to play in overseas T20 tournaments to protect their market-leading Indian Premier League, are understood to be considering making an exception for the Hundred because it is played over 100 balls compared to 120.

The report further goes on to claim that BCCI's decision to let Indian cricketers take part in the 100-ball tournament would pave the way for negotiations around an IPL franchise in London.

"Having Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and other top Indians playing would be an immense boost for the Hundred in its inaugural year, especially when England's Test players will not be involved."

"It would also be a helpful bargaining chip for future negotiations around an IPL franchise in London," the report said.

Earlier, the BCCI had given its approval to the women cricketers for participating in the Kia Super League T20, starting in England this summer.

--IANS

kk/tri/vm